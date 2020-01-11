Image caption The 73-year-old woman died in hospital following the crash on Friday

A woman has died after being hit by a van.

The 73-year-old was struck on Birmingham New Road, between Tipton and Dudley, just before 14:00 GMT on Friday. She died in hospital on Saturday.

A second woman, in her 60s, was also seriously injured and is stable in hospital, West Midlands Police said.

The driver of the van stopped at the scene and is assisting officers with their inquiries.

Sgt Dean Caswell, from the force, is appealing to anyone who saw what happened, or may have dashcam footage, to come forward.

