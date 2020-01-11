Image copyright Google Image caption Cleon Smith will appear before Birmingham magistrates charged with a number of offences

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was attacked with a meat cleaver.

Cleon Smith, 42, is also charged with wounding, making threats to kill, criminal damage, dangerous driving and possession of an offensive weapon.

The defendant, of no fixed address, was arrested on Friday over the attack in Church Vale, in the Handsworth area of Birmingham, on 30 December.

He is due to appear before Birmingham Magistrates' Court later.

A 35-year-old woman arrested for perverting the course of justice has been released under investigation.

