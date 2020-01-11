Image caption James Wright is raising money for Acorns Children's Hospice

A runner has set off on a 145 mile (233km) route to raise money for a children's hospice.

The challenge, equivalent to five and a half marathons, is expected to take James Wright, from Wolverhampton, 36 hours.

He set off from Birmingham's Gas Street Basin at 08:00 GMT on Saturday, heading to London along the Grand Union Canal.

He is taking on the challenge to raise money for Acorns Children's Hospice in Walsall.

Mr Wright, head professional at Penn Golf Club in Wolverhampton, is intending to run non-stop to Little Venice.

Image caption Mr Wright set off from Gas Street Basin in Birmingham and is running alongside the Grand Union Canal

He said: "My wife, kids, mum and dad are going to try and meet with me when they can to top me up with food and water.

"Acorns is pretty important to me. A little girl who is very close to our family has used Acorns on and off for the last eight years and it just helps everybody involved."

He took on the challenge after Dudley Rotary Club offered to donate £100 for every mile he ran for the charity, up to £10,000. Mr Wright said he is giving them "45 miles for free".

Alan Black, from the club, said: "It is an excellent organisation to support and it provides vital resources to children."

Livvy Guglia from Acorns added the feat was "absolutely incredible".

Image caption Well-wishers have encouraged Mr Wright at checkpoints on the route

Last year, Mr Wright ran 31 marathons in 31 days for the hospice, raising £8,000. The Walsall site was under threat of closure due to a lack of funds.

In November, after a £450,000 fundraising drive, board members said they believed a £2m target to keep it open beyond March 2020 was achievable.

About 200 children with life-limiting conditions were cared for at the centre in 2018.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.