Image copyright Crown Prosecution Service Image caption Nasser Khalil was jailed for 20 months

A primary school supply teacher who sent sexual communications to an undercover police officer he thought was a 12-year-old girl has been jailed.

Nasser Khalil, 49, of Stechford, Birmingham, said he wanted to have with sex with the girl, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

During the online chat, he said he was a teacher and asked if she was a virgin, the CPS said.

He admitted two offences and was given a 20-month jail sentence.

He described the "vile" things he wanted to do to her, asked for selfies and suggested they wait till she turned 16 before meeting, Birmingham Crown Court heard.

Khalil had previously pleaded guilty to one count of sexual communication with a child and one count of attempting to cause or incite a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity.

Virinder Bains, of the CPS, said: "Nasser Khalil has committed very serious crimes which have been met with the appropriate punishment.

"We will seek to prosecute, and protect all children from those who pose a risk to them and who seek to engage in such criminal behaviour."

Khalil, who was arrested at his home in November, was placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years.

