A church pastor repeatedly raped children, telling them abuse during "spiritual baths" would ward off evil.

Michael Oluronbi targeted seven victims over 20 years, telling some they would fail exams or become a witch if his advances were refused.

Four girls became pregnant and his wife Juliana Oluronbi assisted him by arranging abortions - with one girl estimating she had five or six.

A Birmingham Crown Court jury convicted the couple of numerous charges.

Oluronbi, 60, who also worked as a pharmacist, "had such a hold over the congregation that anything he said was taken as read," said police.

One of the victims told the BBC the pastor's actions had been "terrible" and "affected everyone's lives".

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said those abused "fell under the benign influence and authority the defendants held, and honestly believed their actions were on God's behalf".

The abuse of one boy and six girls started when they were children - one as young as eight, and for some, continued in to adulthood.

It began after Oluronbi set up a splinter group to the Cherubim and Seraphim Church at a private home in Birmingham.

"Spiritual baths" would take place in an upstairs bathroom, a pretext for sexual abuse ranging from indecent assault during "washing" to rapes afterwards, the court heard.

Oluronbi, of Orchard Drive, Longbridge, Birmingham, was convicted of 15 rape charges, seven indecent assaults and two sexual assaults.

His wife, aged 58, of Walker Road, Walsall, was found guilty of three charges of aiding and abetting rape.

The jury, which found Oluronbi not guilty of one rape and an attempted rape, could not reach a verdict on six charges.

The CPS announced today it would not be seeking a retrial, meaning the Oluronbis' crimes can now be reported.

