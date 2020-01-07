Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The woman suffered injuries to her arm and face during the incident on Stoney Lane, Bloxwich

A man has been charged following a carjacking during which a woman was dragged along the ground in Walsall.

The woman, in her 40s, broke her arm and suffered facial injuries when her Nissan Juke was taken from a driveway on Stoney Lane, Bloxwich, at about 14:00 GMT on 28 December.

Craig Lewis, 36, from Green Lane, Walsall, is charged with robbery and two unrelated burglaries.

He appeared before the town's magistrates on Saturday.

Mr Lewis was remanded into custody and is due before Wolverhampton Crown Court on 3 February.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.