The crash happened at about 16:50 GMT on 18 December

A cyclist is in a critical condition in hospital more than two weeks after being hit by a car, police say.

The man, 39, was hit by a Nissan Qashqai inside a tunnel in Park Lane East, Tipton, on 18 December.

Sgt Dean Caswell, of West Midlands Police, said: "We need anyone who witnessed the collision to get in touch with us as soon as possible."

The driver of the car stopped at the scene and is assisting inquiries, police added.

Mr Caswell appealed to a man who helped the cyclist and gave him his jacket, and occupants of a car which exited the tunnel before the crash, to come forward.

