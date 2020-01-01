Birmingham & Black Country

Hunt for man over Handsworth meat cleaver attack

  • 1 January 2020
Cleon Smith Image copyright West Midlands Police
Image caption West Midlands Police are trying to trace Cleon Smith over Monday's attack

A man is wanted by police after a woman was attacked with a meat cleaver.

Cleon Smith, 42, is sought in connection with the attack in Church Vale, Handsworth, Birmingham, on Monday.

West Midlands Police said in the attack a woman in her 40s was dragged from her car and repeatedly attacked with a cleaver.

She suffered cuts to her head and to her hand, and a woman in her 20s, also in the car, suffered a cut hand.

He is also suspected of fracturing the older woman's cheekbone at an address in Moseley three days earlier, after punching her around 20 times and striking her with a baton, the force said.

West Midlands Police said officers have executed warrants at 10 addresses across Birmingham looking for Mr Smith but he remains at large.

Supt Nick Walton said: "Smith is a dangerous offender who we want to speak to about two violent assaults on a woman where weapons were used."

