Image caption The car became pinned between a wall and roadside railings after the driver made a bid to escape, West Midlands Police said

Two police officers have been injured after being hit by a car while trying to stop a suspected dangerous driver.

Officers on Broad Street, Birmingham at 04:30 GMT were alerted to a grey BMW which was understood to have made-off after a collision in Gas Street.

As they tried to stop the car, the driver swerved through traffic cones, clipping the officers and throwing them to the floor.

One suffered an ankle injury while the other had grazes to his head and arms.

West Midlands Police said other officers then cornered the vehicle in Granville Street, where it became pinned between a wall and roadside railings as the driver made a bid to evade capture.

Image caption A 22-year-old man from London was arrested on suspicion of assaulting two officers, dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision

A 22-year-old man from London was arrested on suspicion of assaulting two PCs, dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision and remains in police custody .

West Midlands Police Supt Jack Hadley, said: "Thankfully neither officer was seriously hurt - but when a car speeds off while officers are trying to stop the driver it can have very serious consequences."

He said it was one of a number of incidents as the force saw a busy start to 2020, with its call handlers taking a total of 2,666 calls for help from members of the public between 19:00 GMT on New Year's Eve and 07:00 on New Year's Day, including more than 2,000 999 calls.

West Midlands Ambulance Service also said it took over 1,000 emergency calls in the first six hours of the new year, equivalent to one every 20 seconds.

