Image copyright Google Image caption The silver BMW left the road on Pinfold Lane in Great Barr shortly after midnight, West Midlands Police said

A man has died after a car crashed into a tree.

The BMW 3-Series left the road on Pinfold Lane, in Great Barr, shortly after midnight, police said.

The 37-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been notified and are being supported by a specially trained officer.

West Midlands Police said experts were examining the scene in a bid to understand what caused the car to leave the road.

The force appealed for any witnesses, or anyone who was driving near the area around the time and may have seen the silver car, to come forward.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.