Two people have been arrested after two police officers and a member of the public were assaulted.

The officers had stopped two people acting suspiciously on a moped on Wolverhampton's ring road at about 16:30 GMT on Sunday, West Midlands Police said.

The force said one suffered injuries to his arm and shoulder in a struggle, while the other had facial injures.

A man in his 50s was also punched while trying to help the officers.

The force said neither of the officers, or the member of the public, were seriously injured.

A 16-year-old boy and 36-year old man were arrested on Monday on suspicion of assault and firearms offences and remain in police custody.

