Image copyright Family handout Image caption Suzanna Bull died on Pershore Road in October 2017

Hauliers need to consider the dangers of fitting tray tables and other ornaments to their dashboards, a coroner has said.

Louise Hunt sent a report highlighting her concerns to the Road Haulage Association and Department of Transport among others.

She recently conducted an inquest into the death of Dr Suzanna Bull, killed when struck by a lorry in Birmingham.

A lorry driver was found guilty of causing death by careless driving.

Robert Bradbury was jailed in December for causing Dr Bull's death at the junction of Edgbaston Road and Pershore Road in 2017.

Mrs Hunt, Birmingham and Solihull's senior coroner, raised concerns following the criminal proceedings.

During the trial, prosecutors said a tray table, sat-nav, fan, ornaments and other items had been placed on the centre of the 32-tonne truck's dashboard.

The coroner's concerns included the fact that the tray creates a blind spot may not be apparent to users and consideration should be given to placing a clear warning on the tray that it should not be fitted.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Robert Bradbury was convicted of causing death by careless driving

Mrs Hunt was also concerned that there is no general warning to lorry manufacturers and haulage firms to advise against the use of such trays in a moving vehicle and consideration should be given to sending out a warning to highlight the concern.

The report was also sent to the lorry driver, S&J Transport and Scania.

Dr Bull, 32, who had been working at Birmingham Children's Hospital and who was from Farnsfield, Nottinghamshire, had been out cycling with her brother when she was struck on 9 October.

Bradbury, 50, of Cambridge Way, Acocks Green, was jailed for 21 months at Birmingham Crown Court on 6 December. He was also given a 34-month driving ban.

His former employer S&J Transport, which admitted an offence under health and safety law by failing to supervise the use of the tables, was fined £112,500 and ordered to pay £3,000 in costs.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.