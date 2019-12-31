Image copyright Dave Chall Image caption Matt Shilvock was joined by Albion mascot Baggie Bird for a Christmas Day 5km run

A man is gearing up to complete a charity challenge which has seen him take on 5km (3.1 miles) runs every day this year.

Matt Shilvock was inspired to take on the feat following the death of his friend and West Bromwich Albion mascot Richard Eades in 2017.

The 41-year-old, from Halesowen, West Midlands, has raised over £3,600 and was set to finish in the town later.

He described reaching the end of the challenge as "emotional".

Mr Eades, who was Albion mascot Albi for 10 years and also a qualified referee, was friends with fellow referee Joel Richards who died in the 2015 Tunisia terrorist attacks.

Money raised will go to the Smile for Joel charity set up to support families bereaved through homicide and terrorism.

Image copyright West Bromwich Albion Image caption Richard Eades (left) worked for the Baggies from the age of 14

Mr Shilvock, a JLR engineer, said: "I was in a pub last year and I had seen a friend of mind do the same challenge, it inspired me to give something back to my friend who died."

It got off to a difficult start after a fall left him with two broken ribs, but he has since run in Portugal and New York, with one in Cape Verde proving one of his toughest.

"That was one of the hardest I've run because it was 35 degrees," he said. "They've always been quite tough, but when they are I just think about why I'm doing it and what I'm doing it for."

Image copyright Matt Shilvock Image caption Matt has completed runs in a number of places, including in New York

Highlights have included being joined by 80 people at Halesowen's running track, and on Christmas Day friends and Albion mascot Baggie Bird also took part.

"The amazing support I've had this year has been phenomenal," he added.

"It's going to be weird waking up on New Year's Day not having to go for a run. It's going to be quite emotional, I think."

