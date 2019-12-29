Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The woman was pulled from her vehicle by a man on Stoney Lane, Bloxwich, Walsall on Saturday

A woman suffered a broken arm and facial injuries when she was dragged along during a "horrifying" carjacking.

The victim, in her 40s, was pulled from her car by a man at a driveway on Stoney Lane, Bloxwich, Walsall, just after 14:00 BST on Saturday.

As the attacker reversed, the woman grabbed hold of the driver's door and was dragged for a short distance.

West Midlands Police said it was a "horrifying incident" that left the car owner with "nasty injuries".

"She is understandably shocked and upset by what happened in broad daylight," said Sgt Craig Lewis, of West Midlands Police.

Officers are searching for the stolen vehicle, which has taping on the driver-side wing mirror and a hole on the passenger-side rear door.

They are appealing for any witness to contact them.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.