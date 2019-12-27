Birmingham & Black Country

Bordesley stabbing: Pair in 60s held over attempted murder

  • 27 December 2019
Camp Hill Industrial Estate Image copyright Google
Image caption The injured man was found on an industrial estate next to DFS and Harveys in Bordesley, Birmingham

A man and woman in their 60s have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was found with stab wounds on an industrial estate.

The 37-year-old is in a critical condition, police in Birmingham said.

He was found on Camp Hill Industrial Estate in Bordesley at 06:30 GMT on Friday, following a disturbance earlier in Priestley Road, Sparkbrook.

A man aged 65 and a woman, 60, are being questioned over what detectives believe is a domestic incident.

