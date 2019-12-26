Image copyright Google Image caption A body of a man was found in a caravan in Rutland Drive in the Yardley area of Birmingham

A man has been found dead in a caravan on Christmas Day.

The man, aged in his 50s, was found unresponsive in Rutland Drive, in the Yardley area of Birmingham, at about 09:30 GMT.

West Midlands Police is investigating and his death is being treated as unexplained. His family has been informed.

A woman, 49, arrested in connection with the death has been bailed while inquiries continue.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.