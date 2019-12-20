Birmingham & Black Country

Train driver killed at Tyseley depot 'passing between two trains'

  • 20 December 2019
The depot
Image caption The trains were being coupled together as the man passed between them, investigators say

A train driver died at a rail depot when he passed between two trains that were being joined together, investigators say.

The man had just got off a train taken into Tyseley Depot, in Birmingham, at about 20:00 GMT on 14 December and was hit on an adjacent line.

Rail Accident Investigation Branch said it was looking to the circumstances around the death.

No-one else was involved and there was no follow-on disruption to services.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites