Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption On one occasion Howard Johnson beat his partner with a brandy bottle

A "controlling and violent" man who subjected his long-term girlfriend to years of abuse has been jailed.

Howard Johnson regularly beat his victim, would belittle her in front of others and make her eat from a dog bowl, police said.

He also threw her out of the house on cold nights and controlled access to her car, phone and work.

Johnson, from Walsall, admitted engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour with violence.

The 52-year-old, of New Forest Road, Coalpool, was jailed for three-and-a-half years at Wolverhampton Crown Court on 17 December and given a 10-year restraining order.

West Midlands Police said the 44-year-old woman had been in a relationship with Johnson for 27 years.

He wrongly accused her of cheating and left his victim with loss of consciousness, cracked ribs, and a broken elbow.

In one incident, on a trip to Blackpool in May he beat his partner around the head with a brandy bottle until the glass broke on her head. She managed to flee and seek refuge in a nearby hotel who phoned an ambulance and police.

The force said throughout her ordeal she had confided in some close family members and friends, while concerned neighbours had also reported several incidents to police.

Det Con Vanessa Nelson from the force's public protection unit, said: "Johnson's behaviour and actions were deplorable. He is a dangerous man who bullied his long-term partner during the course of their relationship. His actions were controlling, cruel, violent and belittling.

"I applaud the woman's courage in coming forward and her strength through what was a long and difficult case."