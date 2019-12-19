Image copyright Black Letter Communications Image caption Dr Rajeshkumar Mehta has had his conviction quashed by the Court of Appeal

A GP jailed for sexually assaulting a patient has had his conviction quashed.

Dr Rajeshkumar Mehta, 65, was found guilty at a Birmingham Crown Court trial in April last year and jailed for 15 months.

He worked at The Hill General Practice and Care Centre, in Sparkhill, Birmingham.

His conviction was quashed by the Court of Appeal on Friday 13 December, with a full written judgement set to be handed down in the new year.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.