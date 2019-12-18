Image caption Two male teenagers were found with serious injuries near Selfridges

Two teenagers have been stabbed in the Bullring shopping centre in Birmingham.

The boys were found with serious injuries close to the rear entrance of Selfridges, following reports of disorder at the centre at 15:30 GMT.

They have been taken to hospital but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

There is an increased police presence at the centre, including armed officers. Two ambulances and three paramedics were also sent to the scene.

West Midlands Police said it was trying to establish what had happened.

Image caption Emergency services were called to the Bullring shopping centre following reports of disorder

West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 3:34pm to the Bullring shopping centre in Birmingham to reports of a stabbing.

"On arrival, crews found two patients - both teenage males.

"They've been treated for serious injuries and taken to hospital for further treatment."

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.