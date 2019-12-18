Image caption This is the only picture of "quiet, unassuming" Michael Dubrowsky his friends and colleagues could find.

A hospital has opened its own cancer research laboratory with a £1.5m legacy from a "quiet, unassuming" bakery worker.

Michael Dubrowsky left his savings to Birmingham's Royal Orthopaedic Hospital where he had been treated for cancer.

His friend Anne Brookes said the bakery engineer was an "avid saver" who made some wise investments.

The Dubrowsky Regenerative Laboratory will focus on rare bone cancers and orthopaedic treatments.

Mr Dubrowsky, from West Bromwich, worked at the Fine Lane Bakery in Banbury and had been treated at the hospital for chondrosarcoma - a rare type of cancer that begins in the bones. He died in 2014, aged 55.

Ms Brookes said the new lab, which opened on Tuesday, was a "great way to celebrate his life".

Image caption Anne Brookes knew Michael Dubrowsky for about 30 years starting as his banker, but becoming a friend

"He was quiet, unassuming, devoted to his mum, but most of all devoted to his work," she said.

"He was an avid saver, consequently, because he never went anywhere other than to work."

"I think overall he was one of life's grafters and he would have been a very reluctant philanthropist but really I think we should celebrate that."

Image caption Prof Phil Begg said the new laboratory had taken five years to become a reality

Prof Phil Begg, executive director of strategy at the hospital, said researchers had previously used facilities of partner universities and was "immensely grateful" it had been able to develop its own.

He added chondrosarcoma would be "one of our key research areas".

