Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Martyn Turley attacked Stuart Roe in Halesowen after the men had been on separate nights' out

A man who stabbed a stranger to death in a seemingly motiveless murder has been jailed for life.

Martyn Turley, 58, encountered victim Stuart Roe, 34, as the pair were walking home from separate nights out in Rowley Regis on 30 December.

Mr Roe's death in Springfield Road, Halesowen was caught on CCTV but the motive is unclear as Turley, who admitted murder, has never revealed it.

Turley was sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court to a minimum of 20 years.

He also previously admitted possessing an offensive weapon and was sentenced to three years and six months for that offence, to run concurrently.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Turley has never revealed the motive for killing Stuart Roe

Both men, who did not know each other, had been drinking in Rowley Regis with separate groups of people earlier in the evening, West Midlands Police said.

The men set off for home at about the same time before coming face-to-face on Olive Hill Road at around 01:20 GMT.

CCTV footage from the road showed Turley, of no fixed abode, grabbing a metal bar from a skip and Mr Roe arming himself with a rock.

However, the pair parted ways and went to separate properties before coming back out and on to Springfield Road where Mr Roe was stabbed minutes later, police said.

What exchange took place between the men is unknown as the CCTV did not capture any sound.

Det Insp Caroline Corfield has said there was "seemingly no reason" for the killing and Turley has "not offered any explanation as to why he did what he did".

