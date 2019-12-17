Image copyright Bilston Fire Image caption A man was taken to hospital after suffering serious injuries

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a "gas explosion" at a Dudley flat.

West Midlands Fire Service said Monday night's blaze in the ground-floor property of a two-storey block was severe.

The injured man suffered burns and was out of the flat on Siddons Road, Coseley, when crews arrived.

The fire service said a caller reported a gas explosion and its investigators were working to confirm what happened.

Fire broke out at about 23:45 GMT, with crews spending more than two hours at the site.

A fire service spokesperson said Dudley Council also attended "to find alternative accommodation for some other residents from the block and to secure the affected property".

An authority spokesperson said: "Tenants had been evacuated as a precaution by crews, but the building was declared safe in the early hours of [Tuesday] by the fire service and the council's housing maintenance team."

Residents were allowed to return to their homes just after 02:00 GMT, he added.

