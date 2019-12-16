Pedestrian killed in Birmingham city centre crash

Image caption Police remained at the scene on Monday afternoon

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle in Birmingham city centre.

The man was hit at the junction of Park Street with Bordesley Street just after 11:00 GMT. His next of kin are being identified, West Midlands Police said.

A driver who stopped at the scene is helping police with inquiries.

The force said roads were likely to be closed for a number of hours on Monday while inquiries continue and drivers are advised to avoid the Moor Street area.

A number of bus routes are also being diverted and a some services are being terminated at Birmingham Markets (Moat Lane).

