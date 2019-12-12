Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Tony McCorry suffered head injuries and died later in hospital

A man has been charged with murdering a grandfather who died after being found with serious head injuries.

Tony McCorry, 72, was discovered at a property in Stonehouse Road, Sutton Coldfield, at 03:45 GMT on Wednesday and died in hospital hours later.

His family said he had "nothing but generosity in his heart".

Rhys Reynolds, 19, of Landswood Close, Kingstanding, was charged with murder. A woman, 21, arrested on suspicion of murder faces no further action.

Paying tribute Mr McCorry's family said: "Tony grew up in a Glasgow orphanage, moving to Birmingham as a young man in the late 1960s to the city he grew to love.

"His working life was spent helping those less fortunate than himself, caring for the homeless.

"He leaves two sons and eight grandchildren; the world now feels a colder place without Tony who had nothing but generosity in his heart."

A post-mortem examination proved inconclusive with further tests needed, West Midlands Police said.

