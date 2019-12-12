Image copyright NCA Image caption Octavious Waldron arrested by armed officers from West Mercia Police, working with the NCA

A man who attempted to import guns and hand grenades into the UK has been jailed for eight years.

Octavious Waldron "was a key part of the supply chain for criminals", the National Crime Agency (NCA) said.

Officers began investigating him after intercepting a parcel sent from the US to an address in Telford in Shropshire.

Waldron, 37, admitted attempting to possess firearms, ammunition and explosives at Birmingham Crown Court in October.

He was arrested by armed officers from West Mercia Police, working with the NCA, after the parcel, containing two handguns, 350 rounds of ammunition and three grenades, was delivered on 7 May.

Image copyright NCA Image caption The weapons were destined for an address in Telford

Investigators said they found messages on his phone indicating that he was involved in the supply of firearms.

Senior investigating officer Wayne Johns said: "It is clear from the evidence that NCA investigators obtained that Waldron was a key part of the supply chain for criminals who wanted firearms.

"Had they got into criminal hands these weapons had the potential to cause untold damage on our streets."

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.