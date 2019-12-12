Image caption A man died in the crash in Parkfield Road, Wolverhampton

A man died and a woman suffered serious injuries when they were hit by a car.

The pedestrians were hit by a red Peugeot 207 in Parkfield Road, Wolverhampton, at about 06:45 GMT.

Eyewitnesses gave the pair first aid at the scene but the man, in his 40s, died there and a woman, in her 50s, was badly injured and taken to hospital.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, a spokesperson for West Midlands Police said.

West Midlands Ambulance Service sent three ambulances, two trauma teams and two paramedic officers to the scene.

Police officers want to hear from anyone who saw the crash or have dashcam footage.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.