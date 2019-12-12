Halesowen church appeals for help to light up for Christmas
A town centre church has been plunged into darkness after the bulbs blew on its landmark steeple.
The sandstone tower of St John the Baptist, Halesowen, has cast its glow over the high street at night for more than 20 years.
Now the congregation is appealing for help to buy new lights, "which are not cheap".
"We are desperately trying to get this done for Christmas," said parishioner Andrew Crumpton.
"Any donations would be welcome to help support us. It was very sad to walk back from the pub... and the tower be in darkness," he added.
