A man has been arrested in the West Midlands on suspicion of terrorism offences.

The 49-year-old was detained at an address in Solihull on suspicion of funding/supporting terrorism.

West Midlands Police said the arrest was pre-planned and intelligence-led and there was no risk to the public.

The arrest was not linked to the London Bridge terror attack and inquiries into this matter were under way before the incident on 29 November, it added.

West Midlands Counter Terrorism Unit detectives carried out the arrest and as part of the investigation, officers have been carrying out a search of an address.

