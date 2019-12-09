Image copyright Sally Hill Image caption An estimated four tonnes of rubbish was dumped at Great Barr Hall on Saturday

Tonnes of rubbish have been dumped in the grounds of a derelict hall in the West Midlands.

The fly tipping at Grade-II listed Great Barr Hall is enough to fill about 15 bin lorries and is causing a strong smell, resident Sally Hall said.

One resident said he estimated up to four tonnes of rubbish had been dumped there.

The land is privately owned but councillors have been to visit the site since it happened on Saturday.

A smaller amount of rubbish has also been dumped on the nearby Nether Hall housing estate, which is owned by Bovis.

Image copyright Sally Hill Image caption Nearby residents said the rubbish is creating a strong smell

The hall landowners have yet to get in touch with Walsall Council to discuss the removal of the rubbish, councillor Mike Bird said.

Ms Hill said she was shocked by what she and other residents had seen.

"It's never happened [there] before, I've never seen fly tipping on this scale anywhere before, it's obscene," she said.

Image copyright Sally Hill Image caption It is thought whoever dumped the rubbish cut locks on gates to get on to the hall's land

"The smell is unreal," she said.

"When it rains it's going to wash such a lot of disgusting material into the stream adjacent to it."

'We will find you"

Mr Bird said he estimated between three or four tonnes of waste had been left.

He said he understood the perpetrators cut locks on the gates to access the hall's land and then added new ones.

Image copyright Sally Hill Image caption The council said the landowners have not yet been in touch

CCTV cameras in the area are being checked, he added.

"The message is, we will find you and prosecute you," he said.

"It's not alright to dump rubbish like this," he said.

According to Historic England, Great Barr Hall is an 18th century landscaped park associated with a country house. It also has links to landscape designer Humphry Repton and architects John Nash and George Gilbert Scott.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.