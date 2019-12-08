A 13-year-old boy who went missing from his home has been found safe and well, say police.

West Midlands Police appealed for help in finding Mohammed Hussain who was last seen when he left his home in Birmingham, on Wednesday.

"Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal and contacted us with information," a spokesperson for the force said.

The appeal was reported by news outlets and shared on social media.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.