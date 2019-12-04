Image caption The organisations have said they are looking to move Bethany to a "bespoke" placement

A girl with autism and extreme anxiety whose was kept in seclusion for almost two years is to be moved.

Bethany, who surname cannot be published, was locked in a "cell" at St Andrew's Healthcare in Northampton, her father Jeremy, from Birmingham, said.

In October, St Andrew's, Walsall Council and clinical commissioning group and NHS England apologised to the family and said damages will be paid.

Bethany will move to a hospital Whalley, Lancashire, on 15 December.

She has been at a medium secure unit in Wales since leaving St Andrew's, which her father said was also not suitable.

Jeremy said he was pleased to finally have his daughter in a more suitable setting and was looking forward to "a real family Christmas" with his daughter.

"I'm really happy," he said.

"The staff fully understand how to support her needs without resorting to restrictive measures.

"They have worked with her for last couple of weeks [and] within an hour of meeting her they took her for a walk in the garden."

Jeremy previously told BBC File on 4 that Bethany had been kept in seclusion for 21 months as she had been aggressive and self-harmed.

Last year he successfully fought a High Court gagging order sought by Walsall Council to stop him from speaking out about his daughter's treatment in the unit.

Image caption Jeremy said he was looking forward to spending time with his daughter at Christmas

