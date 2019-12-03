Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Vrabian Antonescu admitted causing death by dangerous driving

A man has been jailed after he admitted causing the death of a 68-year-old woman by dangerous driving.

Surinderjit Saund was getting into her car in Smethwick last October when she was hit by a taxi that had been struck by Vrabian Antonescu's car.

She died at the scene on Waterloo Road as her killer drove off without a tyre.

Antonescu, 24, of Gower Street in Wolverhampton, admitted the offence at the city's crown court on Monday and was jailed for two years and 10 months.

He also admitted driving without insurance and was banned from driving for more than four years.

Surinderjit Saund died at the scene on Waterloo Road in Smethwick in October 2018

Police were able to trace Antonescu's Mercedes due to the distinctive marks the damaged wheel had left in the road after the fatal crash on 3 October.

West Midlands Police said Antonescu was found to have been travelling over the speed limit and Mrs Saund was "sadly in the wrong place at the wrong time".

The driver of the taxi, which careered into Mrs Saund after Antonescu had tried to overtake it, "was blameless in what happened", the force said.

