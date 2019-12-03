Image copyright Darran Gough Image caption Darran Gough's 15th cat rescue of the year was stuck beneath a bath

A firefighter has been nicknamed "the cat whisperer" because he has rescued so many pets.

Darran Gough freed his 15th cat in 12 months on Monday, after it got stuck under a bath at its home in Birmingham.

The pet was scared and had been moved to the property in Moseley just hours earlier, the fire service said.

Mr Gough, from Billesley Community Fire Station, said recent cat rescues included one trapped behind a toilet and another in a sewer pipe.

He said he had rescued a number of cats who had become scared "within 24 hours" of their arrival at new homes.

He said of the latest rescue: "It's my 15th cat within 12 months, I am being called the cat whisperer."

