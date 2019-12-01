Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Jack Donoghue, was found injured in Poplar Road, Solihull, on Saturday and later died in hospital

A man who died after he was stabbed near a nightclub was "fun-loving" with a "massive heart", his family has said.

Jack Donoghue, 21, was found injured in Poplar Road, Solihull, at about 03:00 GMT on Saturday. He later died in hospital a short time later.

West Midland Police said five men - not known to Mr Donoghue - were involved in the attack outside Popworld nightclub. The force has appealed for them to come forward.

No arrests have been made.

A statement, released by police on behalf of Mr Donoghue's family, said: "The family are devastated that Jack, our fun-loving, doting son has been stolen from us.

"His laughter and smile filled every room. He had a massive heart and he loved and cared for his family and friends. He would do anything for anyone.

"We are thankful to have had so many beautiful memories of our amazing boy. We will miss him deeply and treasure our memories, but our family will never be the same."



Insp Jim Mahon, of West Midland's Police, said investigations were at an early stage as officers tried to piece together what happened.

"What we do know so far, is that five men were involved, none of whom were known to Mr Donoghue, and we want to appeal directly to any of those men to do the right thing and hand themselves in," he said.

"We believe they will have confided with family and friends and urge anyone with information to help us with our enquiry."

Police said a cordon was in place while forensic investigation continues. CCTV footage from the scene was being extensively reviewed, the force said.

