Image copyright Google Image caption Clare Bedford's horse clipped a fence on a jump during a cross country event

The death of a horse rider during an equestrian event was accidental, an inquest jury has concluded.

Clare Bedford, 31, of Rugby, Warwickshire, died after falling during the cross country phase of the one-day programme at Solihull Riding Club.

The inquest at Birmingham Coroner's Court heard her horse clipped a jump fence on 13 July, causing the fall.

British Riding Clubs had also investigated Ms Bedford's death, concluding it was accidental.

Following the conclusion of court proceedings on 26 November, a British Riding Clubs spokeswoman said: "Our thoughts are with Clare's family and friends at this difficult time."

Solihull Metropolitan Borough Council said its health and safety team also carried out an investigation and said its findings were a matter "between us, the victim's family and the riding club".

Ms Bedford was declared dead at the scene.

