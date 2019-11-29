Image copyright Rachael Allison Image caption Police said families were left upset by what happened

Witnesses are being sought to a brawl at an entertainment complex which saw seven police officers injured.

The West Midlands Police officers suffered minor injuries while attempting to disperse the fighting at the Star City complex in Birmingham on 23 November.

Six teenagers, aged between 13 and 19 were arrested and released on bail.

The force said it would now like to hear from members of the public who saw what happened.

The brawl led to several cinema chains pulling the gang film Blue Story. Vue said it had seen 25 incidents related to the film, but was now planning to reinstate it.

An image circulated on social media after the incident showed a number of youths congregating, with one of them carrying a machete.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Blue Story is the tale of two friends who become rivals

Det Sgt John Mawhinney said: "We've already gathered a large amount of pictures and video from social media and CCTV, but we are now really interested in hearing from members of the public who were there and saw what happened.

"We know many families were enjoying nights out when they saw the trouble unfold and it's vital that we get to hear from them.

"Even if they can't identify anyone who was involved in the trouble, it's important that we build a picture of exactly what happened and exactly what people experienced."

He said the force is still working to identify what happened and the investigation is likely to take some time.

A 15-year-old boy was voluntarily interviewed by officers on suspicion of violent disorder on Thursday, and voluntary interviews are also planned with two other 15-year-old boys.

