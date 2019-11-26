Image copyright PA Media Image caption Protests have continued outside an exclusion zone at Anderton Park Primary School

Demonstrations against LGBT inclusive education will not be allowed to resume outside a primary school.

A High Court judge ruled in favour of an exclusion zone to remain around Anderton Park in Birmingham which has been targeted by protestors for months.

In a hearing last month, the city council argued an interim injunction, in place since June, should be extended beyond school gates and made permanent.

Campaigners accused the authority of trying to silence debate.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Protestors were banned from the school gates in June

The protests at the school in Balsall Heath aimed to stop LGBT relationships education, with many parents and activists claiming it contradicts their Islamic faith and is not "age appropriate".

Since June protesters have gathered just outside the exclusion zone.

Birmingham City Council said the noisy protests at the school gates were disrupting lessons and meant children were unable to use the playground.

Permanently banning the protests, Mr Justice Warby said they had an adverse affect on pupils, teachers and residents, citing that 21 teachers had been treated for stress.

The council maintained the court action was in response to campaigners' behaviour, not the issue of the protests.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Amir Ahmed, Shakeel Afsar and Rosina Afsar were named in the first High Court injunction

October's five-day hearing at the city's Priory Courts also heard there were further "untrue" and "harmful" allegations made about the school on social media and how a visiting imam had claimed to parents there were "paedophiles" inside the school.

"This is not true," Mr Warby said as he handed down the ban at Birmingham Civil Justice Centre, adding the lessons had been "misrepresented by parents".

The school does not promote homosexuality and seeks to weave the language of equality into everyday school life, he said.

The prior injunction named lead protestor Shakeel Afsar, who does not have children at the school, his sister Rosina, and Amir Ahmed, all of whom contested the need for a legal injunction.

