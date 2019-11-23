Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Perry Barr station on Friday evening

A man has been stabbed at a Birmingham train station.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was found by officers at Perry Barr station at about 18:40 GMT on Friday, West Midlands Police said.

He was taken to hospital but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing. He continues to be treated in hospital.

CCTV cameras are being checked and police are speaking to witnesses as part of their investigations.