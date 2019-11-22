Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Borisovskis, Lemezonas and Medeckis

Three men who murdered a homeless man by beating him to death before dumping his body have been jailed for life.

Sandris Abimeicevs was found in a sleeping bag on Walford Road, Birmingham, in November last year.

He had suffered more than 50 injuries, including brain damage and broken ribs.

Olegas Borisovskis, 60, received an 18-year minimum term while Saulius Lemezonas, 45, and Vytautas Medeckis, 30, were handed 20-year terms at Birmingham Crown Court.

Mr Abimeicevs, a 55-year-old from Latvia, was attacked in a flat in Walford Road which was being rented by Russian national Borisovskis.

Borisovskis had allowed the victim to stay, along with Lithuanian nationals Lemezonas, of Newcombe Rd in Handsworth and Medeckis, of no fixed abode.

The men had been drinking for more than two days before, the court heard, and a neighbour saw the three defendants drag something down the stairs at about 19:00 GMT before dumping it in the street.

Pathologists told the court the victim's numerous injuries could have been caused by beatings up to 12 hours before his death.

