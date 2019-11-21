Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Mazammal Mahmood Butt was found fatally injured on Lozells Street in Lozells, Birmingham

The mother of a man fatally stabbed in Birmingham has described him as "the most loving and caring person you could ever meet".

Mazammal Mahmood Butt, 27, was found injured on Lozells Street, Lozells, just before 15:30 GMT on Sunday.

His mother, Sajeda Butt, has thanked the community for its support following his death.

Two people have been charged with murder and appeared at Birmingham Crown Court on Thursday.

Mobeen Shahzad, 27, of Osborne Grove, Lozells, and Sheridan Fitzsimmons, 28, of Conybere Street, Highgate, Birmingham, were remanded in custody to return to the court on 10 February for a plea and directions hearing.

In a statement released by West Midlands Police, Mrs Butt said: "Our Zammy was the most loving and caring person you could ever meet.

"He was kind-hearted, charismatic and a loving son, brother, husband and friend.

"He was the type of person who would always put others before himself.

"He was, and still is, the life and soul of our family and we are lost without him."

