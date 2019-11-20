Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Brian Topliss pleaded guilty to 15 offences

A man has been jailed for 10 years for a series of sexual offences involving children.

Brian Topliss was arrested in May 2016 when one of his victims came forward to West Midlands Police.

The force said the 76-year-old "abused those who trusted him in the most deviant way".

Topliss, of Maitland Road in Alum Rock, Birmingham, pleaded guilty at Birmingham Crown Court to a total of 15 offences.

After the analysis of his computer, Topliss was charged with making indecent images of children and appeared in court.

Police said following this court appearance, further victims came forward to officers.

He pleaded guilty in October to four counts of indecency with a child, seven counts of taking indecent photographs of a child, three counts of possession of indecent photographs of a child and one count of possessing an extreme pornographic image.

Det Con Julia Griffin said: "Topliss befriended his victims by offering his home as a place to play computer games, or by taking them to parks or swimming.

"But he had a hidden agenda and abused those who trusted him in the most deviant way."

