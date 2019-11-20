Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The officer was hit on Wolverhampton Road, Oldbury, near Birchley Island

A police officer seriously injured after being hit by a car has been hailed an "inspiration" and "credit" to the force.

Special Constable Resham Nahal, 52, was struck while attending the scene of a separate collision on Wolverhampton Road, Oldbury, on 8 November.

The officer, who suffered multiple fractures to his leg, was visited in hospital by Assistant Chief Constable Vanessa Jardine.

"He was so positive," said Ms Jardine.

The officer, who has been a special constable for more than 15 years, remains in a serious but stable condition, said police.

A 59-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving but has been released while inquiries continue.

Special Chief Officer Mike Rogers said: "This incident does clearly illustrate the risks we, and all the policing family, face in our role of protecting the public we serve.

"Our thoughts and best wishes go to him and his family who are helping support him in his recovery."

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.