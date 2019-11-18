Image copyright SnapperSK Image caption The pair were found dead at a flat in Oxford Road, near Moseley Church of England Primary School

A man and woman who were found dead in a flat have been named by police.

Michael Tesfamariam and Tsegereda Gebremariam, both 28, from Eritrea, Africa, were found at the property on Oxford Road, Moseley, on 9 November.

The couple's deaths are not being treated as suspicious, West Midlands Police said.

Police said post-mortem examinations had been carried out, although the results were not revealed. An inquest is due to open on Wednesday.

