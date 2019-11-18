Image copyright Jeff Davies Image caption Colin North, of Banbury, was involved in motorsport events for at least 20 years

A motorsport sponsor died when he was hit by a recovery vehicle at a stock car racing event.

Colin North, 60, who worked for hardware firm Teng Tools, was reportedly hit by a tractor at Birmingham Wheels Raceway on Saturday.

He suffered "critical injuries" and was pronounced dead at the scene, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.

British Speedway GB said Mr North was a "loyal sponsor and friend" with a "non-stop enthusiasm" for motorsport.

"Through him many riders, clubs and major events felt the benefit of support from Teng Tools," it said.

Friends said Mr North, of Banbury, had been at the British Speedway end-of-season awards in Coventry the night before his death.

Save Coventry Speedway said Mr North first became involved in events at the Brandon Stadium 20 years ago and his death was a "huge shock".

A statement added his death marked a "tragic loss to all the sports he was involved in, but most of all to his family and friends".

Skip Twitter post by @KeepBeesOnTrack We are devastated to hear of the passing of long-time friend and sponsor Colin North. His support of riders and motorsports at Brandon - and elsewhere - was of the highest level. He was also fully supportive of the campaign to bring racing back to Coventry. A very sad day - RIP. pic.twitter.com/1dGlKGM4SJ — BringBeesBackToCoventry (@KeepBeesOnTrack) November 17, 2019 Report

Danny King, who was British speedway champion in 2016, tweeted: "Colin has supported me since my career began, he was a great guy who was always there to help.

"Very sad, my thoughts go out to his friends and family. RIP Colin."

Paramedics said they were called to reports of a crash involving a person and a tractor at the site in Landor Street, Bordesley Green, at 18:05 GMT.

Skip Twitter post by @N16ELS Colin North was an absolute gentleman, and was a massive supporter of Stock cats and Speedway. His loss will leave a massive hole in our Sport. God bless you Colin, you will be sadly missed. pic.twitter.com/yBUUb2JCZj — Nigel Harrhy (@N16ELS) November 17, 2019 Report

West Midlands Police said it was assisting Birmingham City Council with its health and safety investigation .

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone