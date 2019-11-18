Image copyright Google Image caption Paramedics tried to save the victim who was found seriously injured just before 15:30 GMT on Sunday

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a fatal stabbing in Birmingham.

The victim, in his 20s, was found seriously injured in Lozells Street, Lozells, on Sunday afternoon.

"Despite the best efforts of paramedics he was sadly confirmed dead before arriving at hospital," a West Midlands Police spokesperson said.

A 27-year-old, who is "understood to be known to the victim", remains in custody, the spokesperson added.

The man was arrested after a car was stopped in Alum Rock Road.

Det Insp Nick Barnes said: "A man has sadly lost his life at the hands of a knife and we are now working to establish exactly why this happened."

He appealed for anyone with information that could help the inquiry to contact police or Crimestoppers anonymously.

