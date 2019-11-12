Image copyright Google Image caption West Midlands Police said officers were called to the scene at the junction of Beech Road and Sycamore Road at 20:00 GMT on Monday

A 15-year-old boy has suffered serious injuries in a "shocking" stabbing in Erdington, Birmingham.

Officers were called to the junction of Beech Road and Sycamore Road at 20:00 GMT on Monday, with police saying "a number of people were involved".

The boy was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Det Sgt Simon Hanlon said: "This is a shocking attack on a young boy who has sustained serious injuries.

"We know a number of people were involved and that the attack may have taken place in a nearby park."

