Image copyright Irwin Mitchell Image caption Mandy Owen says she has been unable to work

A woman who claims she is unable to eat normally and is in "constant pain" after failings during keyhole surgery has received a payout from a hospital.

Mandy Owen, 54, from Birmingham, is now fed intravenously, and said the problems had "destroyed " her life.

Her solicitors Irwin Mitchell said her condition "deteriorated" after surgery to remove a kidney and ureter in 2015 at the city's Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

The trust said it was sorry she did not receive the care she should have done.

As well as an undisclosed sum, Ms Owen will receive a six-figure amount annually for care, the solicitors added.

Ms Owen had a complex medical history as a result of a number of gynaecological operations before she underwent the surgery in May 2015.

She suffered complications, including a tear to a blood vessel and issues with her blood supply reaching her small bowel, pancreas and spleen, Irwin Mitchell said.

Image copyright Andrew Hewitt Image caption Mandy Owen said the past few years had been "incredibly difficult"

Ms Owen required further surgery and was eventually discharged five months later.

She said: "I am unable to work, I require so much help from family and friends, and this is also expected to affect my life expectancy.

"While nothing will change what has happened to me, I just hope that by speaking out, that the same mistakes that happened to me are not repeated."

University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust said it and its clinical teams "have reflected on these events" and agreed to pay compensation following a meeting with Ms Owen and her legal team in the summer.

