Image copyright Google Image caption Robert Parton fled Heartlands Hospital after threatening staff, West Midlands Police said.

A prisoner who absconded from a hospital after threatening staff has been arrested, police said.

Robert Parton fled from Heartlands Hospital, Birmingham, at about 23:20 GMT on Monday.

After a three-day search, the 30-year-old was arrested in Chelmsley Wood on Thursday night on suspicion of escaping lawful custody and remains in custody.

West Midlands Police thanked the public for its help in tracing the "dangerous" offender.

Det Sgt Tom Lyons, said the information provided by those who shared its appeal to find Parton was "invaluable" in helping to locate him.

