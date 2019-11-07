A van driver has been killed in a rush-hour crash with a bus.

West Midlands Police officers were called to the crash outside the Cock Inn, Dudley Road, Rowley Regis shortly after 17:05 GMT.

A 36-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene while a number of people on the bus sustained minor injuries.

Dudley Road was closed in both directions at the junction with Doulton Road and Springfield Lane, as officers investigated the collision.

"We're currently trying to establish how this tragic incident has happened and anyone who was there, and hasn't yet spoken to an officer, should get in touch," said Det Sgt Paul Hughes.

National Express West Midlands confirmed one of its vehicles was involved in the accident but was unable to provide further details.

The van driver's next of kin have been informed.

